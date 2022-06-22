Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A theft was reported at 12:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A burglary by forced entry was reported at 1:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
A failure to identify was reported at 11:34 a.m. Tuesday in the area of North Second Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 11:57 a.m. Tuesday in the in the 900 block of South Fort Hood Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported 12:18 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Bundrant Drive and Lake Road.
An aggravated assault was reported at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Willow Springs Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Willow Springs Road.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 38th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3000 block of Lake Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Atkinson Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Bremser Avenue and Houston Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 38th Street and Atkinson.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Reagan Avenue.
Minor in possession of tobacco, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 11:27 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Traci Drive.
An arrest for unpaid fines, expired registration was reported at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of South Farm to Market 116.
Disorderly conduct, language was reported at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North 21st Street.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 1:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of East Business highway 190.
Agency assist was reported at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault, family violence was reported at 7:44 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Pintail Loop.
An accident was reported at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of Shasta Road.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An information only report was taken at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for outstanding felony warrant was reported at 6:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Indian Trail Drive.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 7:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 2:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated, probation revocation was reported at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment was reported at 1:56 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
An accident was reported at 7:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of N. Key Ave. at 7:52 PM.
An arrest for accident involving damage to a vehicle, possession of controlled substance was reported at 7:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Stanley Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:21 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
