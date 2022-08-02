Area police reports indicate:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Monday in the 3400 block of Hereford Lane.
Driving with illegal license was reported at 12:50 a.m. Monday in the area of South W.S. Young Drive and Sunny Lane.
Aggravated assault was reported at 1 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Quail Circle.
Aggravated assault was reported at 3:23 a.m. in the 1100 block of Karen Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:38 a.m. in the 2200 block of Elkins Circle.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 9 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Beeline Lane.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:27 p.m. Monday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North 16th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North Second Street.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 7:07 p.m. Monday in the area of Priest Drive and South Second Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:57 p.m. Monday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Interference with the duties of a public servant was reported at 11:14 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Haynes Drive.
An assault was reported at 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Wright Way.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:30 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for interfering with emergency request for assistance was reported at 1:01 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Sunflower Trail.
An assault causing bodily injury to a family member, criminal mischief was reported at 2:52 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Primrose Drive.
Four reports of continuous violence against a family member was reported at 3:32 a.m. Monday at the same location in the 2100 block of Scott Drive.
An assault with bodily injury to a family member was reported at 3:32 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Primrose Drive.
An arrest assist for bond forfeiture in another jurisdiction for driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:52 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 4:18 a.m. Monday in the 50 block of Oakridge Drive.
An accident was reported at 5:25 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Main Street.
An accident was reported at 9 a.m. Monday in the intersection of Elm Street and East Business Highway 190.
A burglary of a building was reported at 2:01 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Post Office Road.
Possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:59 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 3:38 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Wolfe Road.
A theft was reported at 4:14 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Safekeeping was reported at 7:09 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Sherry Lane.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, agency assist, parole violator was reported at 7:27 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Sherry Lane.
An agency assist arrest for failure to appear on possession of controlled substance was reported at 7:36 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Sherry Lane.
An agency assist was reported at 8:12 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Lindsey Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A emergency order of detention was reported at 6:43 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Indian Trail Drive.
A stolen license plate was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Tomahawk Drive.
An arrest for outstanding warrants, agency assist, theft of property was reported at 2:07 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Millers Crossing.
An arrest for assault was reported at 8:57 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Rocky Hill Drive.
An arrest for public intoxication, failure to appear, disorderly conduct, public intoxication was reported at 8:57 p.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Rocky Hill Drive.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:58 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 11:52 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of West North Avenue.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 12:37 Monday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Found property was reported at 12:56 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Avenue B.
A reckless driver was reported at 3:37 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:57 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Old Georgetown Road.
A theft was reported at 9:10 p.m. Monday, (location not reported).
A suspicious person was reported at 10:59 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of East North Avenue.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
