Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:01 a.m. Friday in the 3700 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 12:23 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Basalt Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:56 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Medical Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 2, was reported at 1:15 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Dean Avenue and North 10th Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 1:59 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Elkins Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of North 12th Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7 a.m. Friday in the 5600 block of Great Divide Road.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of North 12th Street and Parmer Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:35 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Church Avenue and North Eighth Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:45 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of 18th Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:39 a.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Skyflower Lane.
Walking in the roadway where a sidewalk is provided was reported at 10:01 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Poage Avenue.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 10:24 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Hallmark Avenue and Florence Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:50 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Raymond Street and West Hallmark Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 11:11 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of North 10th Street and Avenue G.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:13 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Grace Point Drive.
Misdemeanor theft was reported at 1:28 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Violation of a magistrate’s order was reported at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 2:44 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Trimmier Road.
Theft of a bicycle was reported at 3:08 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Cojack Court.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 3:45 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 4 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:13 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Central Texas Expressway and South W.S. Young Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Grace Point Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:40 p.m. Friday in the 8000 block of 46th Street.
A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 11:50 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of South Trimmier Road and Nicholas Circle.
Lampasas
Burglary of habitation was reported at 9:08 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Cloud Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 2:04 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Walnut Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 3:24 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West Avenue B.
Harassment was reported at 4:33 p.m. Friday on Goldman Lane.
Disturbance was reported at 5:38 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West Fourth Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 6:13 p.m. Friday on the 900 block of South Live Oak Street.
Theft was reported at 7:36 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Reckless driver was reported at 8:56 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment was reported at 9:18 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Avenue H.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:05 p.m. Friday on the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:11 p.m. Friday on the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Copperas Cove and Harker Heights police reports are not available on the weekends or on holidays.
