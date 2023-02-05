Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Saturday in the 4200 block of Shawn Drive.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:45 a.m. Saturday in the area of Meredith Drive and East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:14 a.m. Saturday in the area of Dimple Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Ys Pak Court.
Failure to stop and give information to an attended vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 2:59 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West Elms Road.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:53 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Public intoxication was reported at 4:50 a.m. Saturday in the 8500 block of State Highway 201.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:14 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Eastwood Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:26 a.m. Saturday in the 6400 block of Temora Loop.
City warrant for KPD was reported at 9:10 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of York Avenue.
Theft from building was reported at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:51 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Chippendale Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 5:56 p.m. Saturday in the area of Root Avenue and West Rancier Avenue.
An assault was reported at 6:47 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Attas Avenue.
Resisting arrest or search was reported at 8:38 p.m. Saturday in the area of Conder Street and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:27 p.m. Saturday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 20th Street.
Public intoxication was reported at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of North College Street and West Dean Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime reports on the weekends.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime reports on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
An arrest for warrants for no driver’s license and failure to yield right of way was reported at 1:28 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 4:09 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Avenue J.
Harassment was reported at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
A suspicious person was reported at 9:59 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:34 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Olive Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
