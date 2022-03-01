Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
- Theft reported at midnight Monday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Driving while intoxicated reported at 1:24 a.m. Monday near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Nathan Drive.
- Theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories reported at 3:50 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Grandon Drive.
- Unlawful possession of firearms by a felon reported at 8:48 a.m. Monday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
- Assault by contact reported at 12:15 p.m. Monday in the 4500 block of Westcliff Road.
- Assault causing bodily injury reported at 6:10 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Criminal warrant arrest for other agency reported at 7:11 p.m. Monday near North Fort Hood Street and West Rancier Avenue.
- Criminal mischief reported at 9 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Taft Street.
- Theft reported at 9:19 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Unlawful carrying of weapons reported at 11:25 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Criminal warrant arrest for other agency reported at 11:44 p.m. Monday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Jasper Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
- Arrest reported at 1:53 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Robertson Avenue.
- Welfare check reported at 6:20 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
- Theft of vehicle reported at 7:14 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Mallard Court.
- Cruelty to animal reported at 8:38 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of West Avenue G.
- Welfare check reported at 9:01 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Primrose Drive.
- Accident reported at 1:57 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Continuous sexual abuse of a child reported at 2:02 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- Assault reported at 4:16 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South 13th Street.
- Runaway reported at 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Primrose Drive.
- Arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia and assault with bodily injury reported at 5:12 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Accident with damage to vehicle reported at 5:37 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Lutheran Church Road.
- Illegal dumping reported at 6:42 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Miles Street.
- Failure to identify a fugitive from justice reported at 9:04 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Two arrests for possession of drug paraphernalia and controlled substance reported at 9:27 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North First Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
- Stolen vehicle reported at 8:49 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Structure fire reported at 8:56 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of North Ann Boulevard.
- Assault reported at 8:59 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Crazy Horse Circle.
- Criminal trespass reported at 12:43 p.m. Monday in the
- Assist another agency on suspicious activity reported at 6:26 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
- Criminal mischief reported at 12:38 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Arnold Street.
- Burglary of a motor vehicle reported at 4:27 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue C.
- Disturbance reported at 7:21 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of White Street.
- Accident reported at 7:35 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of South Key Avenue.
- Suspicious activity reported at 8;40 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
