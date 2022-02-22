Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Assault causing bodily injury reported at midnight Monday in the 1100 block of Ronstan Drive.
City warrant for other agency, including narcotics investigation reported at 2:21 a.m. Monday in the area of Root Avenue and West Cave Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Eighth Street.
Aggravated assault reported at 9 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Shoemaker Drive.
City warrant reported at 10:01 a.m. Monday near the intersection of North Gilmer Street and Norris Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Garth Drive
No drivers license reported at 5:58 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Atkinson Avenue and North 10th Street.
Criminal trespass reported at 8 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Gateway Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest reported at 10:40 p.m. Monday in the area of Stringer Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
Arrest for assault with a deadly weapon reported at 12:09 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Kelso Drive
Possession of marijuana reported at 12:45 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Arrest for driving while intoxicated reported at 1:34 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
Two arrests for burglary of buildings reported at 2:28 a.m. Monday in the 300 and 400 blocks of East Avenue D.
Welfare check reported at 4:15 Monday in the 1200 East Business Highway 190.
Burglary of a vehicle, theft of a firearm reported at 6:51 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Pinto Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle reported at 7:29 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Bridle Drive.
Burglary of a building reported at 7:41 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of East Avenue D.
Theft reported at 7:50 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Meggs Street.
Burglary of a vehicle reported at 8:13 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Bridle Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle reported at 8:34 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Brindle Drive.
Found property at 8:34 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Bridle Drive.
Found property reported at 9:41 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Drive.
Minor in possession of tobacco reported at 9:59 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Illegal dumping reported at 10:07 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Forgery reported at 12:13 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Bluebird Trail.
Theft reported at 12:40 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle reported at 3:22 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
Accident reported at 5:17 p.m. Monday in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Welfare check reported at 4:42 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Jonathan Lane.
Theft reported at 6:34 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Pleasant Lane.
Arrest reported at 10:39 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Narcotics investigation reported at 3:55 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Credit card abuse reported at 5:47 a.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Antelope Trail.
Criminal trespassing reported at 10:03 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
Credit card abuse reported at 6:49 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Mohican Trail.
LAMPASAS
Domestic disturbance reported at 12:51 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of E Avenue.
Suspicious Vehicle reported at 9:28 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
