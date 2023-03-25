Killeen
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:01 a.m. Friday in the 4800 block of Lightning Rock Trail.
A city warrant for Killeen PD was reported at 12:12 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:35 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Rancier Avenue and North 10th Street.
Forgery was reported at 2 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities was reported at 2:10 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3:20 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Fictitious license plates was reported at 7:57 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Rancier Avenue and North 10th Street.
Evading arrest with a vehicle was reported at 11 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Alta Mira Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest was made at 11:36 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of South 38th Street and Water Street.
Fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of writing was reported at noon Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Interference with the duties of a public servant was reported at 1 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1:05 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Hereford Lane.
Violation of a probation warrant was reported at 2:54 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of North Park Street and West Young Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 4400 block of Thunder Creek Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 5:58 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Old FM 440.
Criminal mischief over $1,500 was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Kenyon Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Cunningham Road.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:31 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Lake Travis Avenue.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10:09 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Westrim Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:48 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Hallmark Avenue and South 10th Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:01 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Silverway Drive and Wales Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 11:14 p.m. Friday in the 4200 block of Bluestem Lane.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 11:54 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Dogwood Boulevard and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 7:50 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Arnold Street on suspicion of resisting arrest.
Harassment was reported at 8:13 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 11:31 a.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Big Divide Road.
Theft was reported at 1:40 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of North Ridge Street.
Disturbance was reported at 2:25 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of South Key Avenue.
A warrant arrest was made at 3:13 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street.
Assault by threat was reported at 3:24 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 4:41 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Vine Street.
Theft was reported at 9:12 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West North Avenue.
Shots fired was reported at 10:49 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Casbeer Street.
Copperas Cove and Harker Heights police reports are not available on the weekends or on holidays.
