Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:45 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of East Avenue E.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 2:19 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Jasper Drive.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 2:37 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 2:42 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 4:09 a.m. Monday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of James Loop.
An aggravated assault was reported at 8 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:34 a.m. Monday in the 2400 block of Woodlands Drive.
A terroristic threat was reported at 11 a.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 3 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Rachael Avenue.
Theft of a motorcycle was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North Twin Creek Drive.
A theft was reported at 7:05 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Elms Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 2100 block of North W.S. Young Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Theft, possession of a stolen firearm was reported at 9:10 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Eighth Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 4200 block of Alan Kent Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:51 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Texas Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for driving while intoxicated with a child under 10 years of age, warrant for expired registration was reported at 12:39 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Georgetown Road.
An open container was reported at 1:07 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of South Farm to Market 116.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:18 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 4:02 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Magnolia Avenue.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle, criminal mischief was reported at 9:29 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Creek Street.
An arrest for assault with bodily injury, family violence was reported at 12:07 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Joe Morse Drive.
A theft was reported at 1:01 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 1:10 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Wigeon Way.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 2:37 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 2:38 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 7:51 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North First Street.
A theft was reported at 8:16 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Erby Avenue.
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:49 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 10:50 p.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 11:04 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault causing bodily injury, family violence, welfare concern was reported at 11:44 a.m. Monday in the 500 block of Traci Drive.
Unreasonable noise was reported at 1:58 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Lost Trail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:37 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Nauert Street.
Found property was reported at 1:48 p.m. in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for manufacturing, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:56 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Nauert Street.
An accident involving personal injury, damage to vehicle was reported at 3:48 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Unreasonable noise was reported at 4:13 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Great Hills Drive.
Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:14 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Mickan Street.
A terroristic threat was reported at 9:10 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
A terroristic threat was reported at 9:12 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 9:28 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of North Main Street.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 11:31 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Craig Street.
An accident was reported at 11:56 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Hawk Trail.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Found property was reported at 12:21 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was reported at 8:22 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
An arrest for possession of marijuana, failure to identify, curfew violation was reported at 11:15 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Stonewall Ridge.
LAMPASAS
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:54 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of West Avenue A.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:49 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Avenue F.
Suspicious activity was reported at 7:59 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of East Fourth Avenue.
Suspicious activity was reported at 10:12 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Avenue F.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
