Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Burglary of a habitation with forced entry was reported at midnight Thursday in the 500 block of Cardinal Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:23 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of East C Avenue and North 10th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1:45 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Failure to stop and attend vehicle was reported at 2:20 a.m. Friday in the 4000 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:22 a.m. Friday in the 4000 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:51 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 6:17 a.m. Friday in the 4300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 a.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Brewster Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12:01 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest was made for another agency at 2:11 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:30 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Windward Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4:47 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Captain Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:55 p.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Mikey Drive.
Driving while license suspended, revoked, canceled or denied was reported at 8:16 p.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 440.
A terroristic threat was reported at 10 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Kenyon Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:26 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Old FM 440.
A terroristic threat was reported at 11 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Aubree Katherine Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Alamo Avenue.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish a police blotter on weekends or holidays.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish a police blotter on weekends or holidays.
Lampasas
Suspicious person was reported at 12:28 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious person was reported at 3:41 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
Suspicious person was reported at 4:27 a.m. Friday on South Western Street.
Theft was reported at 10:25 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of East FM 580.
Disturbance was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
An arrest was made at 10:50 a.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
A warrant arrest was made at 11:07 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of East Fourth Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 1:52 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:26 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West First Street.
Assault was reported at 7:24 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:31 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of South Spring Street.
A warrant arrest was made at 9:48 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Spring Street.
Harassment was reported at 11:50 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of East Avenue F.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.