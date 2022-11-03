An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 100 block of West Anderson Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 600 block of Parmer Avenue.
Failure to stop and give information on an attended vehicle was reported at 12:31 a.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Cimmaron Drive.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 2:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 4:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Resisting arrest or search was reported at 8:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Willow Springs Road.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 9:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Burglary of a building by forced entry was reported at 9:41 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of White Avenue
Theft was reported at 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft was reported at 4:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 5:47 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Florence Road and Lydia Drive.
A violation of probation warrant was reported at 6:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South fort Hood Street. Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and North Gray Street.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 8:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of 28th Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Missouri Avenue.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 11:05 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Duvall Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:06 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Harbour Avenue and North 12th Street.
COPPERAS COVE
A welfare check was reported at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Carothers Street.
An arrest for warrants for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana was reported at 7:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Lindsey Drive.
An accident was reported at 7:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Truman Avenue.
Minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 8:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Theft was reported at 9:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Injury to a child was reported at 9:51 a.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Veterans Avenue.
A welfare check was reported at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Carothers Street.
A runaway was reported at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Little Street.
An agency assist was reported at 4:57 p.m. Wednesday on the South Bypass.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An emergency order of detention was reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Mountain View Court.
A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
A theft was reported at 7:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 11:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Boxwood Drive.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A disturbance was reported at 3:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Avenue F.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 6:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Avenue F.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East Avenue F.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Naruna Road.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 8:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 10:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
An arrest for warrants was reported at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street.
A theft was reported at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Fraud was reported at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
An accident was reported at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Avenue J.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance and a pardons and paroles warrant for driving while intoxicated/delivery of a controlled substance, delivery of marijuana was reported at 4:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of East Avenue H.
Suspicious activity was reported at 5:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 8300 block of North Ridge Street.
A disturbance was reported at 5:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Fifth Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
