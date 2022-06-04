Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Assault by contact was reported at midnight Thursday in the 1300 block of Elia Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at midnight Thursday in the 3500 block of Maid Marian Circle.
A city warrant for Killeen PD was served at 12:57 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South Twin Creek Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Second Street.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 4:36 a.m. Friday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Avenue G.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:53 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Dimple Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 7:30 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of East Bryce Avenue.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7:50 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
Shoplifting was reported at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:35 a.m. Friday in the 8300 block of Elander Drive.
Shoplifting was reported at 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 11:20 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Sutton Drive and Trimmier Road.
Theft of service was reported at 11:20 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:41 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Aggravated assault was reported at noon Friday in the 100 block of Kings Court.
A city warrant for another agency was served at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of Santa Fe Plaza Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Gilmer Street.
Terroristic threat was reported at 1:45 p.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Misty Circle.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:48 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of North Fort Hood Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 4:12 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Atkinson Avenue and North 10th Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 6:17 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of East Rancier Avenue and North 12th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:37 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Lowes Boulevard and Walmart Boulevard.
Assault by contact was reported at 7 p.m. in the 4000 block of Cambridge Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported at 7:03 p.m. in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 8:50 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Gilmer Street.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 11:18 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 11:32 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of East E Avenue and North 10th Street.
Copperas Cove
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish a police blotter on weekends or holidays.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish a police blotter on weekends or holidays.
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:23 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
Disturbance was reported at 3:45 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
Noise disturbance was reported at 4:37 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Third Street.
Criminal trespass was reported at 8:51 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Naruna Road.
A reckless driver was reported at 10:56 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 12:09 p.m. Friday on Perkins Street.
Harassment was reported at 2 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of North Key Avenue.
Theft was reported at 3:58 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of East Third Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 4:25 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of South Main Street.
Assault was reported at 4:49 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest was made at 5:02 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Avenue H on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and a Lampasas Municipal Court warrant.
Loud music was reported at 6:14 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Old Georgetown Road.
