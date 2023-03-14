At least one person was taken away from the scene of a multi-vehicle accident in Nolanville by helicopter.
The accident happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 439 and 439 Spur.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
At least one person was taken away from the scene of a multi-vehicle accident in Nolanville by helicopter.
The accident happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 439 and 439 Spur.
Nolanville police said the Texas Department of Public Safety handled the accident. Questions to the state law enforcement agency were not answered as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.