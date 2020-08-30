At least one person was injured in a two-vehicle accident in Killeen early Sunday morning.
The two vehicles involved were a Chevy Silverado and a blue Nissan, the later of which caught on fire, according to Captain Toni Ables of the Killeen Fire Department. The accident took place at approximately 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Interstate 14 and Rosewood Drive. The Killeen Police Department and Killeen Emergency Medical Services also responded. The injured person was airlifted to an area hospital.
Further details were not available as of press time.
