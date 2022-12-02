Atmos pipeline station

Atmos has requested a zoning change on Fairview Drive to expand this above-ground natural-gas pipeline station and build another just south of the property.

 City of Killeen

Atmos Energy plans to expand an above-ground, natural gas pipeline station and build another if Killeen City Council members approve the company’s rezoning request.

The existing property is in a residential area on Fairview Drive in north Killeen, and utility substations are not a permitted use in that zoning district, according to a city staff report. The project needs council approval of a conditional-use permit “in this location without having to change the underlying zoning to local retail district.”

