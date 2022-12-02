Atmos Energy plans to expand an above-ground, natural gas pipeline station and build another if Killeen City Council members approve the company’s rezoning request.
The existing property is in a residential area on Fairview Drive in north Killeen, and utility substations are not a permitted use in that zoning district, according to a city staff report. The project needs council approval of a conditional-use permit “in this location without having to change the underlying zoning to local retail district.”
Atmos is a natural-gas distributor to more than 3 million customers in eight states, including Texas, according to its website.
A house is adjacent to an existing above-ground pipeline station on Fairview Drive. That property will be razed.
“The applicant intends to demolish the existing residential home and expand the existing above-ground pipeline station facilities located on the southern portion of the property,” the staff report shows. “In addition, the applicant has proposed to screen the facility with a masonry wall, and provide landscaping (trees and shrubs) along the frontage, as shown on the site-plan exhibit ... to protect the character of the area.”
The property is in the Killeen Development Zone No. 1 and the North Killeen Revitalization Area.
“The request is consistent with the ‘traditional neighborhood’ designation of the Future Land Use Map,” according to the staff report. It is also “consistent with the following ‘big ideas’ of the 2022 comprehensive plan.”
Staff members recommend approving the zoning change because “the request is a necessary infrastructure improvement.”
The request will be discussed in a workshop on Tuesday, with that meeting set for 5 p.m. at City Hall, 101 N . College St. A public hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13.
