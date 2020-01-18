COPPERAS COVE — The legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. is still alive locally and nationally, according to those who attended the 14th annual King Commemorative Dinner in Copperas Cove on Saturday.
Talking before the event, Copperas Cove Independent School District Superintendent Joe Burns said the event itself was proof that King’s legacy was still alive and vibrant.
“But I also think our community has done a really good job of helping people remember the things that Dr. King did in order to unify our country, ensure voting rights for all Americans, and just make the United States a better place to live,” Burns said.
His comments were echoed by Cove City Councilman Fred Chavez, who recently saw a picture of King and his wife while they were at the beach.
“What that reminded me, and it’s a good reminder, is that he was just a guy ...he was just a man,” Chavez said. “Granted, the things that he did, the fights that he fought, the sacrifices that he made were Hurculean ... they were amazing. But what makes him even more amazing ... is in that picture. He did normal things...he went to the beach with his family, he sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to his kids.
“Just to think he was just a dude like me and he stood up and he fought for all of us. It was amazing ... and that, for me, that keeps his legacy alive.”
Around 70 people attended the dinner at the Knights of Columbus building. The guest speaker was Jonathan Haywood, Army veteran and president of Star Group — Veterans Helping Veterans. He encouraged everyone to remember the words and the vision of King.
“Turn and look at your neighbor and say to him or her from the words of (King) ... we have come a mighty long way,” Haywood said.
Haywood reminded the audience of some of King’s most iconic quotes, including “Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase,” and “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”
Haywood closed by saying “Keep the dream alive and, more importantly, keep your dream alive.”
