The Killeen Youth Advisory Commission on Saturday hosted a free event where attendees could plant their own Texas native flowers, make a birdhouse and other things, including making seed balls.

Known as Terra Day, the event open to all ages took place at the Family Recreation Center in Killeen with a main goal of teaching people how to reuse, recycle, and grow new plants to put into the Earth.

Jholcomb@kdhnews.com

