The Killeen Youth Advisory Commission on Saturday hosted a free event where attendees could plant their own Texas native flowers, make a birdhouse and other things, including making seed balls.
Known as Terra Day, the event open to all ages took place at the Family Recreation Center in Killeen with a main goal of teaching people how to reuse, recycle, and grow new plants to put into the Earth.
Youth Advisory Commission (YAC) members and the Family Recreation Center staff set up stations and items for attendees to use to help them grow their own plants.
“I think this event is really good — you have to reduce, reuse and recycle,“ said 16-year-old YAC member Nading Nyanari. “Teach them to care about their environment.”
Attendees learned about the environment, made new creations and got their hands in the dirt.
“You can use everyday household items to grow plants instead of like throwing stuff away,” said Desiree Rodriguez, a recreational assistant at the center. “People don’t recycle, and so this will kind of help everybody to recycle and reuse the items instead of it going into the dumpster.”
Dozens of attendees were excited to take home their creations home that day. With the event ending around noon, YAC and other fellow youth were ready for their plants to grow healthy and tall.
