Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.