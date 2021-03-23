Lee Merritt, a Dallas-based civil rights lawyer who is representing the family of a man killed by a Killeen police officer after a mental health call, announced recently that he is running for Texas Attorney General in 2022.
Ken Paxton, the current attorney general, has been in the position since his election in 2014 and re-election in 2018.
In an exchange caught on video, Killeen resident Patrick Warren Sr. died Jan. 10 when he was shot by Killeen Police Department Officer Reynaldo Contreras outside Warren’s residence in the 1600 block of Carrollton Avenue.
Merritt has represented families of victims who have been killed by police or in police custody, including Michael Dean, a Temple resident who was shot and killed in 2019 by former Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz.
Merritt “accidentally” made the announcement a few days ago. On Saturday, he took to Instagram to explain his decision.
Merritt said he had recently been speaking to a reporter about his concerns of a lack of inaction and a lack of resources in Texas for people having a mental health crisis and whose responsibility it was to ensure law enforcement officers did not kill anyone.
Police responded to Warren’s residence in January for what police called a “psychiatric call.” Merritt said at the time of his death, Warren was having a mental health crisis.
Merritt said in the Instagram video that law enforcement officers were not properly trained or equipped to handle mental health crises.
“I said that it was Ken Paxton’s responsibility, and I had been telling Ken Paxton that for a while, but he blocked me,” Merritt said in the video. “And I said if he didn’t do his job, I would take his job. It’s clear he doesn’t want to do his job, so I decided to go ahead and take it.”
It is unclear if Merritt will run as a Democrat, Republican or other party.
Primaries will be March 1, 2022, and the election will be Nov. 8, 2022.
