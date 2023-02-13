The attorneys who allege that three Killeen police officers “brutalized” Truman McCollum while he was in medical distress demanded during a news conference at Lions Club Park on Monday that they be fired and prosecuted.

“It is not a crime in the state of Texas or anywhere in the great United States of America to have a medical emergency, and that’s precisely what my client did when he had an accident in the Burger King drive-thru,” Matt Manning said. “It is irrefutable and indefensible what happened to Truman McCollum. Each and every one of these officers needs to be fired ... from the Killeen Police Department and the Overton Police Department, where one of them now works.”

Well you can rest assured that nothing is going to happen to Joshua Plowick because his daddy is a Lieutenant in KPD. This is just one of the many times that KPD has brutalized citizens here in Killeen and will continue to do so because the good 'ole boys will cover for them. I'm thoroughly disgusted by the behavior of these officers. We can do better and I like the family of this young man demand that these officers be fired and added to the national list so that they never work in law enforcement again.

