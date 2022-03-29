Killeen-area residents using the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport should expect to get there earlier than normal to get through security through at least the early part of April, according to the airport’s Twitter page. The airport recommended arrival at the airport two hours prior to domestic flights and three hours prior to international flights.
Users on Twitter, however, replied to the post, saying that it was taking around three hours to get through security checkpoints.
“Took longer than two hours to get through those lines Monday morning. You knew how busy you would be. Staff appropriately or notify the public AHEAD of time. You know who’s traveling. Reach out IF you need to. #ABIA #Unacceptable #TSA,” one Twitter user said.
The Austin American-Statesman reported Monday that long lines of travelers snaked outside of the terminal building, all while long lines of rental cars — many of which were abandoned — were lined up outside the terminal. Airport officials said in a statement to the Statesman that the long line of rental cars was due to a stalled rental by the dropoff curb.
Airport officials also told the Austin newspaper that the airport was seeing around 1,500 more travelers before 8 a.m. than normal on Sunday and Monday due to a multitude of large sporting events in the area as well as additional aircraft to help move passengers to their destinations. There was NASCAR race in Austin on Sunday.
Not all Twitter users were convinced, however.
One user replied, “How come WE can book flights months in advance and know their schedule, yet YALL can’t staff your airport to accommodate said schedule. Do better, please.”
Another user said, “Are you serious? Tickets are booked weeks in advance. These events have been on the calendar for years. You’ve had time to plan. The airInes knew their planes were full. The rental car agencies knew cars were rented out. This shouldn’t have been a surprise.”
