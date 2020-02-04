An Austin artist will be at the Central Texas College library this week, where her work is on display until April 7.
Heidi Pitre will be at a “meet-the-artist celebration” from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday in the upstairs art gallery of the CTC library, according to a news release by college spokesman Bruce Vasbinder.
The CTC Fine Arts department is hosting the event, the release said.
There are 30 oil paintings and charcoal drawings in Pitre’s exhibit, called “Southern Peculiar.”
Another exhibit by Pitre is also on display, called “A Permanent Record,” ink drawings about “vintage library borrower cards,” the release said.
At the meet-and-greet, Pitre will discuss her interpretations of the South and take audience questions, according to the release.
The exhibit and meet-and-greet are free and open to the public.
