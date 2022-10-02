COPPERAS COVE — An Austin-based children’s book author and illustrator, Don Tate, 58, inspired a Killeen middle schooler during his talk to children at Copperas Cove’s Lea Ledger Auditorium last week.

Tate selected Jael Cox, an Eastern Hills Middle School student, to come on stage with him to help during his presentation. Tate instructed Cox to draw a couple of random shapes or figures and he would “solve” the picture puzzle and draw a picture using the shapes she drew in the picture.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.