An Austin man could be spending up to six years behind bars after repeatedly assaulting a woman in Killeen last year.
Dontae Eugene Pearson, 34, pleaded guilty to assault of a family or household member with previous convictions and violating a protective order, both of which are third-degree felonies.
However, because of prior felony convictions, the punishment range is enhanced to that of a second-degree felony, which is 2-20 years, according to discussions during the hearing on Monday in the 27th Judicial District Court.
A plea bargain agreement has been reached that would allow for a potential prison sentence to be no longer than six years.
After Pearson entered his guilty pleas, the case was reset for a sentencing hearing after a pre-sentence investigation report is completed.
He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $95,000, including the two felony charges and six misdemeanor charges.
He is facing three Class A misdemeanor charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, violating a bond or protective order, resisting arrest, search or transport, as well as a Class B misdemeanor criminal mischief charge, according to jail records.
Killeen police said that on March 25, 2020, Pearson “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly” caused bodily injury to a woman by “striking (her) on or about the head and face and body,” according to the indictment.
Killeen police were called again less than a month later, on April 12, 2020, after Pearson violated a protective order that had been in place after the prior assault. He “intentionally and knowingly committed family violence against (the same victim) by striking her on and about the head and face and body,” according to that indictment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.