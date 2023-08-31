De’Ondre White, 21, a Killeen man on trial with a charge of murder and aggravated assault in a shooting on Austin’s Sixth Street in June 2021, has pleaded not guilty, media outlets around the state’s capital city reported this week.
White is accused of killing out-of-state resident Douglas Kantor, who was reportedly an innocent bystander of a skirmish on the street synonymous with Austin’s nightlife scene, when shots rang out on June 12, 2021. Kantor was visiting Austin with friends after recently having finished graduate school at the University of Michigan, Austin news outlets reported.
The Herald reported in June 2021 that 14 other people were injured in the shooting.
KXAN, an NBC affiliate in Austin, reported this week that White’s defense said the skirmish was between White — who was 19 at the time — and another group of underage individuals from Killeen.
Austin police named White as their primary suspect a few days after the shooting and after two other teens had been arrested and charged. The charges on the first two who were arrested were dropped when police shifted their focus to White, the Herald reported in June 2021.
Members of the United States Marshals Service — Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, accompanied by Killeen’s SWAT team, arrested White around 2:30 p.m. on June 24, 2021, in the 1300 block of Anna Lee Drive in Killeen.
According to Fox 7 — another Austin news station — during the second day of testimony on Wednesday the state brought other residents from Killeen involved in the fight to testify. Fox 7 reported that one of them said while being cross-examined by White’s defense lawyer Bill Browning that he believes another person could’ve fired some rounds in retaliation.
Doug O’Connell, a lawyer who represents Douglas Kantor’s family, reportedly told Fox 7 that the individual’s testimony contradicts the state’s original position that White was the lone shooter, which could be problematic for the prosecution.
