De'Ondre White

De’Ondre White, 21, a Killeen man on trial with a charge of murder and aggravated assault in a shooting on Austin’s Sixth Street in June 2021, has pleaded not guilty, media outlets around the state’s capital city reported this week.

White is accused of killing out-of-state resident Douglas Kantor, who was reportedly an innocent bystander of a skirmish on the street synonymous with Austin’s nightlife scene, when shots rang out on June 12, 2021. Kantor was visiting Austin with friends after recently having finished graduate school at the University of Michigan, Austin news outlets reported.

