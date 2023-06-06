recital.jpg

Dr. Hyun-Woo Jung will be performing his recital in Killeen on Saturday, it will commemorate the Korean War.

Austin-based pianist Hyun-Woo Jung will be visiting Killeen to perform a recital that is dedicated to the Korean War.

The recital will feature music from the Polish composer Frederic Chopin and French composer Maurice Ravel.

