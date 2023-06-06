Austin-based pianist Hyun-Woo Jung will be visiting Killeen to perform a recital that is dedicated to the Korean War.
The recital will feature music from the Polish composer Frederic Chopin and French composer Maurice Ravel.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Austin-based pianist Hyun-Woo Jung will be visiting Killeen to perform a recital that is dedicated to the Korean War.
The recital will feature music from the Polish composer Frederic Chopin and French composer Maurice Ravel.
Split up into two main sections, the recital project in commemoration of the Korean War — also named the “Forgotten War” — and attempts to raise awareness on the 73rd anniversary of the war.
“Nowadays, many American people wonder about why Korea is separated from the North side and South side, and why all the Korean men have to go to military service,” Jung said in an email to the Herald. “But they don’t know where these questions started, even young Korean generation’s interest is getting faded about this historical day.”
Jung is doing one recital in Austin and another in Killeen later this month.
The first recital will be held June 18 at 5 p.m. located at the Draylen Mason Music Studio, 41 Navasota Street in Austin.
The second recital will be held June 25 at 2 p.m. located at the New Gate Global Methodist Church, 102 East Church Avenue in Killeen.
Jung said the music will reflect sorrow; from losing friends and family to war and violence of the time.
Jung said he hopes to create spaces of music and community where people can come together and remember that regardless of the era or country, everyone can share pain and recover together.
For more information on the upcoming recitals visit Jung’s website at www.nu-music.space.
Jholcomb@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.