With ties to family in Killeen, Korey McElroy, 18, has written a book, for which the family is very proud.
“We knew he was very smart, even at a young age,” Maria Garcia-Idoux said. She is McElroy’s grandmother and works as a stylist in a local beauty salon. Garcia-Idoux has been in business in Killeen for 56 years. She said her grandson is a kind and intelligent boy who does well in school and is very eager to learn.
The title of Korey’s book, “Thou Art God,” is available from Amazon under his pen name Malikai Cyrus DiAngelo.
Korey’s great grandmother, Elena Garcia, passed away in November 2022 at the age of 103. She was extremely proud of Korey’s accomplishment, the family said. Elena was herself a person of great accomplishment, having been a successful business woman in Killeen for 75 years.
McElroy’s mom, Tiffany Garcia McElroy is a 1991 graduate of Ellison High School and is also very proud of the man he has become. He will graduate in May from Imagine International Academy in McKinney. Korey has been interested in politics and societal issues throughout his high school years including participating in youth and government from the sixth grade, according to his family.
“Korey’s passion for debate and in-depth knowledge led to receiving the Outstanding Statesman Award at the High School State Competition in 2022,” his mom said.
In the book, Korey shares his philosophical and political ideas. He has received acceptance offers from several Ivy League universities, according the family.
Over the years Korey has spent considerable time in Killeen visiting with his grandmother, his family said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.