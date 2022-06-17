More than 200 special needs children enjoyed a pool party specifically for them last Saturday in Killeen. True ABA, the organization that facilitated the event hopes to make the Summer Splash Bash an annual event, according to Kehri Jones of True ABA.
The pool party was held at the Family Aquatics Center at Lions Club Park.
“We wanted to allow a true Texas summer pastime for everyone,” Jones said via email Thursday.
Jones explained that some of the participants last Saturday were neurodiverse.
“Of those 230, we estimated about 75 neurodiverse individuals were able to attend with their siblings and parents/guardians,” she said.
The word neurodiversity refers to the diversity of all people, but it is often used in the context of autism spectrum disorder (ASD), as well as other neurological or developmental conditions such as ADHD or learning disabilities, according to the Harvard Medical School.
One participant of the pool party particularly enjoyed the event.
“It is so relieving to be in an environment where everybody understands, and there is no judgment,” the participant said.
During the event, two local vendors donated prizes for raffles, and the Copperas Cove and Fort Hood Street Dominos provided pizza.
True ABA provides quality service to families and works to create a positive community.
“We believe it takes a village to raise and support a child, and we want to help empower our families and the community they live in,” Jones said. “We want to create a community of acceptance and inclusion, and we believe that we can achieve this by continuing to offer events that welcome families of all abilities.”
True ABA sponsors events for special needs children quarterly.
