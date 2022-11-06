We have all been onlookers in a place where a child or an adult has been in our midst, having difficulty communicating their needs, comprehension or being unable to depict danger. With challenging social skills and repetitive behaviors, a child or adult speaks in their language that many may not understand. My youngest daughter turned 3 years old after returning from a military tour and living in Hanau, Germany.
At the time, it was apparent that my youngest daughter had a childhood development setback. She wasn’t connecting with children her age, and she wasn’t talking or communicating her wants or needs verbally. After being seen by several specialists, the diagnosis was a developmental delay disorder. What did this mean, and how did this happen?
What could have contributed to her delay? How do we help her? And would she grow out of it? The most difficult thing as a parent is the bystanders who stare or have no awareness of children and adults who have disabilities. Many people stopped me publicly and said, “You have so much patience.” And this somehow showed me that they were empathic toward my daughter.
As time progressed, I learned more about my daughter’s diagnosis; it was defined as nonverbal autism.
We had a great community of family and friends with a team of doctors and an elementary school with an entire section just for children with autism. A collaborative effort to recognize and achieve a common goal helping children with different spectrums and learn from each other’s experiences. There are still questions to which I haven’t found the answers, but I had a camaraderie, helping me recognize things as we all grew and learned together. Upon moving to Texas, I wanted to find a program to help our community with special-needs children and young adults. My daughter’s elementary school principal talked with me often about my knowledge and concerns. I spoke so highly of the school in Virginia that it sparked the principal’s interest. My daughter’s principal decided to take a trip to Virginia and visit the school. She wanted to implement their curriculum in the school here in Texas; However, the spectrum has broadened, and so many children and young adults are trying to maintain balance and receive services within our community. We are still searching for programs to help families facilitate and advocate on behalf of their children or young adults. The waiting list is long, and you must travel a long way to get to these programs. Let’s talk about it. Are you gifted with a child or a young adult with autism? What have your challenges been? In my experience, I was taught very early about how important it was to be involved in ARD (admission, review, and dismissal) meetings.
The ARD is a specific meeting that a parent or educational facility can request to meet on behalf of a child. This meeting is for parents, children, and teachers to convene together and bring the academic experts to ensure each child receives the resources they need to succeed. In this meeting, you discuss an IEP (individual education program); in other words, a plan specifically designed for the individual child. This yearly meeting is where the parents or teachers can discuss how to help the child better and certify the services that the child is supposed to receive.
I always made sure that I called a few meetings as I watched my daughter adapt or if I felt that she needed more services. I, as a parent, felt that because of knowledge based on what was working for my child, I would make sure that I did not allow the services provided to be taken away.
My daughter learned quickly, but if a service was taken away too quickly, she could soon regress. I found it very helpful to continue with services provided through the school based on the school census surveyed at the beginning of each year. I learned a lot while my daughter was in school that I hope can enlighten you. Every year I would receive a survey called the “census.” The census counts the number of children needing help and services, and the school receives funds allotted by the federal government for educational programs. The census data is how funding is allocated for resources distributed for special education for that school. Parents’ and children’s voices matter. Once I learned this, I was well versed in how to request services that my daughter needed, and I had a say in what essential services I believed my daughter should get.
There is no denying the services because the school is required to hire educators with their expertise to expedite the services that are federally funded to the school on behalf of my daughter. After my daughter aged out of school and the services, and the benefits that were owed to her during her tenure in school, she still had the right to receive those services; under the law, she could still receive what wasn’t given to her during school that had not been received.
If your child is verbal or nonverbal, they have a voice that speaks loud and clear to safeguard their wellbeing and make any transition seamless. Parents are commendable for caring for children that society has yet to see as terribly gifted and highly intellectual beings, whom so many of us are honored and humbled to be parents of.
