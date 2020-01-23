New car sales numbers in Bell County in 2019 finished slightly lower than the numbers from 2018, according to the monthly Freeman Auto Report.
Sales for new vehicles in Bell County finished 8.14% lower than 2018, with 18,487 new vehicles sold in 2019, as opposed to 19,999 vehicles that were sold in all of 2018.
Coryell County sales, on the other hand, increased, up 15.89%. In 2019, Coryell County dealerships sold 875 vehicles, compared to 736 vehicles in 2018.
DECEMBER
The most popular selling domestic car in Bell County in the month of December was Nissan with 136 cars sold. Toyota led the imported car sales in Bell County in December with 71. Ford was the most popular make for both domestic trucks with 168, respectively.
For total sales in December, Ford was the most popular in Bell County with 315 total vehicles sold, according to the report.
Other top sellers were Toyota, with 241 total vehicles sold, and Chevrolet, with a total of 206 units sold.
In Coryell County for December, Chevrolet and Dodge tied for most domestic car sales with eight each. The most popular imported cars were Buicks with four sales. Ram trucks topped the list of most popular domestic truck in Coryell County in December with 25 vehicles sold.
The 25 Ram truck sales was enough to make them the most popular make overall in Coryell County. The only other make with total double digit sales were Chevrolets with 21 total vehicles sold.
In Bell County, 2,868 total Ford vehicles were sold in 2019 and 2,356 Toyotas were sold.
For Coryell County, Chevrolet finished with 217 total sales and Ram trucks finished with 187.
In a Jan. 3 article, Tom Krisher of the Associated Press said overall vehicle sales in 2019 dropped 1.3%. Even though the numbers were down, a total of 17.05 million vehicles were sold nationwide.
Ford vehicle sales dropped 3.2%, Toyota sales dropped 1.8% and Nissan sales dropped 10% nationally.
