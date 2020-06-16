New vehicle sales in Bell County in May topped those of a year ago, and it put the county ahead of last year’s total sales through the first five months.
Through May, Bell County dealers have sold 6,442 total vehicles, 110 more than last year.
The Associated Press reported Tuesday that nationwide, the trend for auto sales showed an increase for May, but the numbers remain lower for the year.
Last month, 1,865 new vehicles were sold in Bell County, compared to 1,390 in May 2019, according to the monthly Freeman Auto Report, which tracks the number of new vehicle registrations.
Of the many dealers in Bell County, Freedom Country in Killeen saw an increase in auto sales in May. Part of it might have been pent-up demand. Sitting at home for so long got people wanting a new car, said Mitch Connell, owner of Freedom Country. He said the stimulus money also helped.
The most popular selling brand in Bell County in May was Ford with 299 total vehicles sold, according to the report.
Other top sellers were Chevrolet, with 209 vehicles sold, and Toyota, with a total of 165 units sold.
As with the monthly numbers, Ford and Chevrolet have been the most popular brands in Bell County from Jan. 1 through the end of May.
Dealers have sold a total of 1,075 new Fords. Bell County dealers have sold a total of 829 Chevrolet vehicles through May, the report showed.
Coryell County
In Coryell County, there were 20 more new vehicles sold compared to last May, but the yearly total is still slightly behind last year’s total through May.
Through May, Coryell County dealers have sold 303 vehicles, four behind last year’s total through the first five months.
In May, 103 new vehicles were sold in Coryell County, compared to 83 in May 2019.
Chevrolet topped the list of most popular vehicles in Coryell County with 32 total vehicles sold. Other top sellers were Ram trucks with 17 vehicles sold.
Dealers have sold a total of 72 Chevrolet vehicles from Jan. 1 through May in Coryell County, making it the most popular brand in the county. Coryell County consumers have purchased 54 Ram trucks in the same time frame, according to the report.
Herald reporter Hunter King contributed to this report.
