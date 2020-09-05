The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $1.87 on Saturday. That’s 2 cents lower than last week and 36 cents less than this time last year, according to AAA.
Here’s a look at the local, state and national prices.
Local prices
In Killeen, the cheapest gas was selling for $1.59 per gallon on Saturday at the Walmart at 1380 Lowes Blvd. and the H-E-B at 2511 Trimmier Road, according to GasBuddy.com.
The Sam’s Club at 600 W. Central Texas Expressway on Saturday was selling the cheapest gas in Harker Heights at $1.56 per gallon, according to users of GasBuddy.com.
On Saturday in Copperas Cove, gas was selling for $1.77 per gallon at H-E-B at 2990-A E. Business Highway 190.
Gasoline was selling for $1.71 per gallon on Saturday at the AAFES station at 48830 Clear Creek Road in Fort Hood, according to GasBuddy.com.
State, national prices
The statewide gas price average is $1.90 which is 1 cent lower than last week, and 39 cents less than a year ago, according to AAA.
The national gas price average is $2.22, which is 1 cent lower than last week, and 35 cents less than a year ago, the AAA website showed.
