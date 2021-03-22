Award series to kick off at Killeen council meeting

Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting will open with something brand new — the Killeen Star Award Presentation.
City Spokeswoman Hilary Shine said that this is a new award, created by the council to recognize an outstanding member of the community every other month.
“This will be the first award,” Shine said by email on Monday.
Earlier in the day, the council took part in a daylong workshop at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, on the comprehensive plan currently being developed for the city by Dallas-based Verdunity, Inc.
“It is meant to gather detailed input from the City Council early in plan development,” Shine said of the workshop, which is open to the public but will not include a public forum.
The regular council meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St. For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the city’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.