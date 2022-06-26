Rhonda Simmons smiled and thanked the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce during the final moments of the Juneteenth 2022 celebration in Rosa Hereford Park. The winner of a $5,000 grant funded by donations to the IBCC, Simmons and her non-profit, Simmons Empowerment Foundation, Inc., help to provide assistance for unwed teen moms. According to the website tsefi.org, the group provides a “home for unwed, teen moms to empower them through pre- and post-natal health education, employment skills training, and Christian counseling as needed.”
“Our non profit organization provides educational scholarships for teen moms to attend any U.S. college, university, vocation school, or private Christian K-12 school.”
Other grants were awarded to Dr. Iperlitta Lolis, who goes by Dr. Mecka of 633 Chiropractic for $3,000, and KIE’s Catering for $2,000.
“Dr. Mecka has always had a passion for helping people,” according to her business website 633chiro.com.
Her chiropractic experience began as a patient suffering with migraines for over 10 year taking countless medications. Her neurologist said she could no longer help and referred her to a chiropractor. After a few weeks of adjustments, her headaches we gone for the first time in 10 years. Finally having relief and being able to live comfortably, she knew that she wanted to provide this type of care to others dealing with the same pains. Dr. Mecka is a licensed chiropractor in the state of Texas. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in Health Science from Old Dominion University and graduated with her Doctorate from Texas Chiropractic College in Pasadena. Dr. Mecka uses a low force adjusting technique for the whole family, including children and pregnant mothers. She is an Advanced Certified Activator Methods practitioner.
Dr. Mecka is also a veteran of the United States Army and has a passion for treating her fellow brothers and sisters of the armed services.
KIE’s Catering was established in 2019 by Kieomi and Shanelle Ratliff. “Chef Kie” has over 10 years of experience in the culinary world & is trained in a variety of different cuisines. From a young age Kieomi was in the kitchen. Starting out mostly as just a taste tester, soon that tasting grew into advice, and before anyone knew it a life-long passion was born. Kieomi soon realized food is an art, an his art blossomed into a fast-growing business in the prime areas of Central Texas.
“We stand out from other caterers because we not only have a unique taste but our presentation is memorable and playful. We are all strong believers that you eat 75% of your food with your eyes, so we pride ourselves on beautiful creations,” according to Kieomi’s website.
