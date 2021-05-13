Curtis Grimes, a Texas country music star with multiple awards and multiple No. 1 hit singles in Texas, will take center stage at Rabbit Fest on Saturday evening in Copperas Cove.
When he does so, it will be a show over a year in the making.
Grimes was booked to perform at the Rabbit Fest in 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the annual event had to be canceled.
“I just appreciate the fact that they kind of stuck with us and still allowed us to be the band that played it this year,” Grimes said in a phone interview Wednesday. “I appreciate it that much more since they had to put us on hold for a year.”
He said that living in Austin for a while put him in close proximity to the area. He said during that time, several soldiers from Fort Hood would go down to Austin and hang out with him in downtown Austin.
As a result, Grimes said he greatly enjoys playing in the Killeen area.
Being in the music business and touring for around 13 years, Grimes has racked up a resume of awards and No. 1 hits.
He has had 11 singles reach No. 1 on Texas charts. Of the 11 No. 1 singles, four are from an album that will release on July 30.
He also has several awards to his name, including “New Male Vocalist of the Year,” “Male Vocalist of the Year,” “Entertainer of the Year” and “Country Christian Song of the Year,” twice, at the Texas Regional Radio Awards.
Grimes said he got into the music scene because he liked the sound of Texas country music. He said he didn’t set out on his music journey to win awards.
“There were some things that kind of really just gave me a couple of rungs on the ladder really early on,” he said. “... To me, it was just cool to have a song on the radio. Then to have a No. 1, or even a Top-10 or a Top-20, to be honest with you, was just icing on the cake.”
Grimes said he is appreciative of the fact that 13 years later, he is still relevant, he’s able to do what he loves and it pays the bills.
In 2008, Grimes won a battle of the bands contest in Austin, earning him the right for a 15-minute opening spot on the Kenny Chesney/LeAnn Rimes tour.
In 2011, he was a contestant on the first season of “The Voice.”
Grimes’ music was inspired by the style of Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen.
Growing up with a Christian upbringing, Grimes now also likes to write and perform songs that have the traditional country sound with faith-based and Christian themes.
At live shows, through funds raised from a gospel album in 2018, Grimes purchases Bibles to distribute for free.
The show begins at 8 p.m. with Luke Prater opening for Grimes.
Admission to Rabbit Fest at the Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Ave. B, costs $5 for a car load or $1 per individual coming through the walk-in gate. Each pass is good for the entire weekend.
