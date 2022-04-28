Visitors to this year’s Parade of Homes, put on by the Central Texas Home Builders Association, should prepare to be impressed with the houses listed in the 57th annual event. Homes will open from noon to 6 p.m. this weekend and next, April 30-May 1 and May 7-8. There will be builders and project managers from each company on hand to answer questions and guide visitors through their homes.
The association will present coveted awards to builders Friday evening, in six categories: Best Kitchen, Best Exterior Design/Curb Appeal, Best Bath, Best Craftsmanship, Best Interior Design and Best In-house Systems High Tech. Organizers also plan to bestow a Lifetime Achievement Award during the evening’s festivities.
The parade begins this Saturday and Teri Stermer, CTHBA Executive Officer is looking forward to a successful event.
Builder’s include homes by John Houston Homes, 2606 Legacy Ranch Drive in Temple; Dream Home Builders, 3080 Pecan Meadows in Belton; A & G Homes, 4096 Turning Leaf Drive in Nolanville; Lackmeyer Homes, 1637 Pima Drive in Harker Heights and Corothers Home, 8000 Tenley Way in Killeen.
“In the past, we have included many more addresses on our tour. However, with COVID-19, and the current housing market several of our builders declined to participate, citing the rapid sales rate of homes in the area,” Stermer said. She also praised the efforts of the Parade Committee and it’s Chair, Lauren Reider-Hallmark, for a remarkable job.
“Lauren is a new mother and sent texts and e-mails to me from the hospital,” Stermer laughed.
“I appreciate all the hard work that has gone into preparing this event to be a great one.”
