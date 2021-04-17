An axe-throwing team based out of Killeen sent six throwers to the World Axe Throwing League’s 2021 US Open in Atlanta recently.
The six throwers with Axed Out Texas competed in three different categories of axe throwing: Hatchet, Duals and Big Axe, according to Ashley Bower with Axed Out Texas.
The six competitors were Kyle “Maverick” Bower, Ashley “Valkyrie” Bower, Michael “Dr McNasty” Dolan, Robert “Walleye” Young, Vail Cook and Bret “Hitman” Hartman.
“It was a wonderful tournament! This was the first tournament that they ran multiple brackets at the same time to prevent the icing out of waiting competitors. It paid off because it was the smoothest major tournament that we’ve ever been to,” Ashley Bower said.
Anyone interested in learning more about Axed Out Texas can call 254-245-9029 or go to www.axedout.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.