With a stroke of a hatchet, Axed Out in Killeen celebrated its second year in business with a ribbon cutting ceremony, hosted by the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
Technically listed as a gym, Ashley and Kyle Bower have owned the business since Sept. 19, 2019, in partnership with the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, but shifted to the Killeen chamber because it has enabled them to “be a part of a lot more.” The pair was especially proud of the competitive nature of its members.
“This year, we produced seven professional axe throwers out of only 108 in the world, and just 10 in Texas,” Ashley said.
The other three Texas axe throwers were from Houston, she said.
The business operates as both a semi-professional and professional axe-throwing gym, but also acts as an avenue for entertainment.
“If you can think of a reason to celebrate, we’ll be here,” Kyle said.
Axed Out General Manager Michael Glandon, who primarily works as a military consultant, said that the venue has seen a fair amount of growth in spite of the pandemic due to a mix of older and newer axe-throwing enthusiasts.
“We’re lucky that we have devoted league members and regular customers,” Ashley said.
In total, the co-owner said that COVID-19 pushed the business back by about two months.
Currently, the venue is BYOB, meaning that customers are allowed to bring beer and seltzers, but Ashley said that the plan is currently to pursue a Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission license in order to serve alcoholic drinks.
Present at the ribbon cutting ceremony were several members of the chamber’s welcoming committee, as well as several customers and local business owners.
Customers were provided discounted rates until 8 p.m., as well as coupons for other local businesses such as the Escape Room and Painting With a Twist.
