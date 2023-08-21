Aztec 1.JPG

Dr. John Kuczek stands in front of the Aztec Pet Hospital building during Monday's ribbon-cutting ceremony dedicating the expansion of his facility on West Farm to Market Road 2410 in Harker Heights.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

HARKER HEIGHTS — A a crowd of people came to the Aztec Pet Hospital Monday to congratulate Dr. John Kuczek, DVM, and staff on the expansion of his facility at 104 W. FM 2410.

“We are so glad to see so many friends with us today,” Kuczek said. “Many thanks to the community for supporting us in this ambitious endeavor.”

