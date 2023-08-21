HARKER HEIGHTS — A a crowd of people came to the Aztec Pet Hospital Monday to congratulate Dr. John Kuczek, DVM, and staff on the expansion of his facility at 104 W. FM 2410.
“We are so glad to see so many friends with us today,” Kuczek said. “Many thanks to the community for supporting us in this ambitious endeavor.”
Kuczek purchased the facility seven years ago and has since been looking forward to expanding the footprint.
“We’re tucked away here, but we needed to expand to be able to better serve our patients and their owners,” Kuczek said.
Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Kuczek talked about what he loved about owning a small business.
“It’s the ability we have here to support the community. We have been able to partner with high school athletic teams, the junior livestock show, Rodeo Killeen and several arts groups like the local ballet company, school and civic choir and bands.”
Kuczek said he could not have achieved so much without the support of his wife, Emily, who is also the Practice Manager.
Kuczek began 21 years ago as a large animal vet, on his own, by traveling the area to see patients.
“As the neighborhood became more surburban and farms and ranches moved out, I took the opportunity to specialize in small animals — pets,” Kuczek said.
According to his website, in 2016, the Kuczeks assumed ownership of Aztec Pet Hospital, immediately expanding services to include a wide range of surgeries and dental procedures.
He said he is passionate about internal medicine and critical care. He seeks out educational opportunities as well as investing in the latest technology to ensure his clients receive the highest quality of medicine possible.
The new addition to the clinic includes five new exam rooms, a comfort room, separate check-out area and separate canine and feline hospital accommodations.
“We only added about 800 square feet to the original clinic, but we dismantled the former animal boarding and pet supply spaces,” Emily Kuczek said. “This project was a year in the planning stages and a year in construction, and we are so glad it is finally finished.”
The practice employs five veterinarians, each with a unique specialty. The Kuczek employ about 30 people and keep them busy throughout the day.
The hospital is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For additional information or appointments, call 254-699-6725.
