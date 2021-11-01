During an early-morning Killeen apartment fire, officials said a mother on the second floor of a burning building dropped her baby out of a window to a bystander who safely caught the baby below.
Both mother and baby are in stable condition at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, according to a news release issued Monday afternoon.
The Killeen Fire Department safely evacuated three people, officials said, from a fire at a small 8-unit apartment complex in the 500 block of Wyoming Street at 3:45 a.m. Monday.
“The apartment building consists of eight-units, although only five are occupied and the flames were contained to a single unit,” the news release said. “There were three people in the unit and the mother was able to drop her baby from the second-floor window to the safety of a bystander who was able to catch the baby below. The mother was then able to escape the flames out of her front door and downstairs. Of the eight units, two are uninhabitable and the remaining six have no damage.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said, by the Fire Marshal’s office.
