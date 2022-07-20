The Poetry Slam and Rhythm and Vibes is back in Killeen this Friday at the Killeen Civic Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive. Poets from Austin, Dallas, Houston and Killeen will be on hand to compete for a $1,500 cash prize.
Hosted by KAS Poetess and Shake the Poet, they invite the public to the pre-show, rhythm and vibes by S’ck Mode. The musical showcase is expected to bring blending melodies presented by a few local artists.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the pre-show starts at 6 p.m. Slam poetry will begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $15 online or $20 at the door. Vendor booths are available at $75 each. Purchase e-ticket and register your business at killeenpoetryslam.eventbrite.com. Contact impacoutreach.org for more information.
This event is supported in part by funds from Killeen’s hotel occupancy tax and other funding sources, organizers said.
