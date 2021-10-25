It takes a tough sort of person to hit 100 years old, but Mildred Shine was never one to back away from a challenge.
Born Oct. 20, 1921 into Killeen’s Brookhaven Community, Shine has lived her entire life in the Killeen area, and even attended school at East Avenue D, where City Hall is now located.
Reflecting on the area’s expansion and the difference before and after the establishment of Camp Hood, Shine said “Killeen wasn’t nothing!”
She was also one of the first people to build a house in what would become known as Harker Heights, becoming part of a community of just five families.
“Mom had a farm off of East Rancier until 1962,” Patricia Bishop, 81, said. “She sold off the farm and built a house with dad in ‘62. They had to clear out the trees just to make room for the road.”
Shine worked primarily as a nurse for the now-shuttered Hillandale Hospital and Clinic for 35 years under RJ Whitton, who was one of just three licensed practitioners in the area, and one of two at Hillandale. From shots to delivering babies, Shine did it all.
“RJ used to say that I was going to take over one day, so he had me do everything,” Shine said in an interview on her 100th birthday.
According to Shine, she single-handedly delivered newborns on more than one occasion, including once for one Ronnie Wells.
“Ronnie sent over a bouquet of flowers the next day addressed just to her. I think the doctor was a little miffed about it,” Bishop said.
Shine was also an adamant member of the community, serving as the first woman elected to the Harker Heights City Council in 1978 and was even responsible for the establishment of an emergency transport service, according to Leon Sharpenteer, former Fire Chief for the city of Harker Heights.
She was also precinct chairwoman and a member of the Bell County Democratic Executive Committee, and won woman of the year for the Heart of Texas and Longhorn Chapters of the American Business Association. According to Bishop, Shine had perfect attendance to ABA meetings in her 30 years as a member.
However, loss was something all too familiar to Shine, who lost two sons. Her youngest son Mark died at 36, and Charles, her oldest, died of car crash-related injuries at the age of 17.
“All I can say is that she was a tough woman. She held the family together, she didn’t ever let those things get her down. She didn’t mope around or at least didn’t let us see. She is a tough woman,” Bishop said.
Bishop said that her ability to deal with loss may have come from her own childhood, when she lost her father at the age of 6 to Tuberculosis.
Toughness and determination were indeed factors as Bishop explained that Shine has always “been determined to do whatever she wanted to do,” including working on antique cars and even building the garage she would store them in.
Her greatest joy, however, was fishing.
“I would pick her up every day after work and we’d go down to the lake,” Bishop said. “She’d go fishing at the drop of a hat.”
Bishop said that Shine would go fishing or camping on just about any day, no matter the weather.
“We were out there a few times during storms. And there was one time when we forgot to put the plug in the boat, so we were filling up with water. Mom was dishing out water as fast as she could while I tried to get us back. We almost didn’t make it,” Bishop laughed.
When asked about what she would look for, Shine just laughed.
“Oh, anything,” she said. “We’d try to catch whatever would bite!”
Shine was honored at her 100th birthday with a visit from Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra, who presented her with a “city of Killeen” blanket and a commemorative coin.
She currently lives in the Rosewood Retirement Community. Shine lived alone until the age of 98, but her doctor ordered her to move into assisted living after breaking her second hip.
These days, she spends much of her time quilting, and is still one of just two charter members of the United Methodist Church in Harker Heights.
