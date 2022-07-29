Summer is almost over and school will be back in session in a few short weeks. Here are some back-to-school events and deals happening in the local area.
Killeen
Armed Services YMCA Killeen is hosting the Back to School Healthy Kids Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. This is a free community event. The community is invited to the Wellness Center for a day of family fun, vendors, games, rides, activities, food and free giveaways while supplies last.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors will host the Drive-Thru Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Students will receive school supplies, free swag, and information about services available to them while supplies last.
Autism Behavior Support at 4003 W. Stan Schlueter Loop is hosting a Back to School Giveaway on Aug. 6 at 10 a.m. to noon. There will be bouncy houses, snacks, face painting, and school supplies available at the event.
Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church has partnered with the Killeen NAACP Chapter to host the Back to School Blast on Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be a rally, fashion show, vendors and more. Free backpacks are available while supplies last. Students must be enrolled in CCISD or KISD schools to participate.
Dominion Mandate Global is hosting a Back to School Extravaganza on Aug. 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will be at 403 N. College Street with free school supplies, back packs, games and activities, free food and music will be available.
Yahweh Beauty School is having a Back to School $1 Hair Cut Event from Aug. 10-12 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day. Shampoo and blow dry or flat ironing services are $5. No designs or braids are a part of the deal. The back-to-school deal only apply to walk-in customers. There will be a drawing for door prizes and free goody bags. Please call 254-554-7771 for prices on other services.
Inspired Designs Hair Salon and Barbershop invites residents to attend the 18th annual community event which will be a Back 2 School Drive benefiting the school-aged children of the local homeless shelters. The event will take place on Aug. 13 at 10 a.m. at participating Beauty and Barber Shop locations. Services will consist of haircuts, relaxers, shampoos, styles and barber cuts.
The Back To School Pop Up Shop hosted by EventsWith Amey will take place at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on Aug. 20 from noon to 4 p.m.
The goal of the event is to give each student the necessary start up supplies, backpacks, freed food and a day of fun for a great school year. Inspired Designs Hair Salon and Barbershop is collecting school supplies for the “Back 2 School Drive” until Aug. 6 4001 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. Please contact Ms. D at 254-220-9921 or igo2d@aol.com for more information or to volunteer.
Harker Heights
Loose Screwz Car Club is hosting a Back to School Bash & Supply Give Away on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Carl Levin Park, 400 Millers Crossing. There will be slides, food and fun for the whole family.
Gan Gan’s Chicken Shack will host the Back To School Festival on Aug. 14 from 2 to 6 p.m. Free snow cones and cotton candy will be available as well as vendors and games. Call 469-671-1613 for more information.
Copperas Cove
The Chick-fil-A in Copperas Cove is hosting a Back to School Bash Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. The event is free to the public and will feature a pep rally with Bulldawg athletes, the Copperettes and more. A backpack giveaway will be available while supplies last.
Grace United Methodist Church will host its annual Back to School Buzz on Aug. 13 from 9 to 11 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. The church plans to give away 600 bags of school supplies in 2022. The event will provide school supplies only for students of Copperas Cove ISD.
