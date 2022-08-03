Summer is almost over and school will be back in session in a few short weeks. Here are some back-to-school events and backpack giveaways happening in the local area.
Killeen
- Autism Behavior Support at 4003 W. Stan Schlueter Loop is hosting a Back to School Giveaway on Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon. There will be bouncy houses, snacks, face painting and school supplies available at the event.
- Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church has partnered with the Killeen NAACP chapter to host the Back to School Blast on Aug. 6 from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be a rally, fashion show, vendors and more. Free backpacks are available while supplies last. Students must be enrolled in CCISD or KISD schools to participate.
- Word of Life Fellowship Church is hosting a Back To School Community Block Party on Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church parking lot. There will be free backpacks filled with school supplies, free food and drinks, games and more.
- Dominion Mandate Global is hosting a Back to School Extravaganza on Aug. 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event will be at 403 N. College St. with free school supplies, backpacks, games and activities, free food and music will be available.
- A & J Community House will host a back-to-school event at 4:30 p.m. Aug. 11 in the Texas Bound Real Estate parking lot, at 3310 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 209. There will be free backpacks and school supplies as well as free popcorn, a bounce house and more.
- Yahweh Beauty School is having a back-to-school $1 hair cut event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 10-12. Shampoo and blow dry or flat ironing services are $5. No designs or braids are a part of the deal. The back-to-school deal only apply to walk-in customers. There will be a drawing for door prizes and free goody bags. Please call 254-554-7771 for prices on other services.
- Inspired Designs Hair Salon and Barbershop invites residents to attend the 18th annual community event which will be a Back 2 School Drive benefiting the school-aged children of the local homeless shelters. The event will take place 10 a.m. on Aug. 13 at participating beauty and barber shop locations. Services will consist of haircuts, relaxers, shampoos, styles and barber cuts.
- Inspired Designs Hair Salon and Barbershop is collecting school supplies for the “Back 2 School Drive” until Aug. 6 4001 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. Please contact Ms. D at 254-220-9921 or igo2d@aol.com for more information or to volunteer.
- The Back To School Pop Up Shop hosted by Events With Amey will take place at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. WS Young Dr. , from noon to 4 p.m. on Aug. 20.
Harker Heights
- Gan Gan’s Chicken Shack, 121 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd , will host the Back To School Festival on Aug. 14 from 2 to 6 p.m. Free snow cones and cotton candy will be available as well as vendors and games. Call 469-671-1613 for more information.
- The Harker Heights Parks and Recreation is hosting a Back to School Bash on Aug. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Kern Park, 400 S. Ann Blvd. . This free event will include inflatables, a pop-up activity trailer and more for families to enjoy. For more information, call 254-953-5493.
Copperas Cove
- Grace United Methodist Church, 101 W Avenue F , will host its annual Back to School Buzz on Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The church plans to give away 600 bags of school supplies. The church will be limiting this event to providing school supplies only for students of CCISD.
Fort Hood
- The USO on Fort Hood is hosting a Back to School Birthday Bash to celebrate the organization’s birthday. The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 6 at the USO center on post. There will be music, snow cones, food and games for the children to play and redeem tickets for prizes at the USO Store. This event is open to active-duty, National Guard and Army Reserve dependents. Attendees will be asked to present military ID at the time of backpack pick up.
