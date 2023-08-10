Looking for last-minute summer fun? There are plenty of family friendly events like back-to-school bashes, outdoor movies, 5K runs, children’s events at the library, and more in the Killeen area. Read on for more information.
Aug. 11
The Killeen Public Library will host Children’s Yoga at 10:30 a.m. at the Copper Mountain Branch Library, 3000 S. W.S. Young Drive. The library also hosts a variety of other in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at both the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule of events.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, will host Taproom Sounds with Smokin’ Maxx at 6:30 p.m.
Twice As Funny Comedy Lounge, 420 E. Avenue C in Killeen, will host live performances by J Lexis and Amarion Aug. 11 and 12. Trey Mack will also be live on-stage at 9 p.m. Aug. 12. Go to www.twiceasfunnycomedylounge.com to purchase in advance.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club will host live music by Kenny Orts and No Chance Band from 8 p.m. to midnight Aug. 11. Cover is $10. Terry Hughes and The Debonaires will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Aug. 12. Cover is $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, will host free live music by Jazz Daddies from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 11, Backseat Chaos from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 12, and Garrett Askins from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 13.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host free live music by Denny Cullinan at 8 p.m. Aug. 11, Ashley Blake at 11 a.m. and The Anna Larson Band at 8 p.m. Aug. 12, and Stephany Alvarez-Chavira at 4 p.m. Aug. 13.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host The Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch with Trigger Jones and Justin Hewitt from noon to 1 p.m. This event is free.
Aug. 12
The H-E-B Plus Summer Run to Fun 5K will be at 8 a.m. at 2602 Dennis Drive, Copperas Cove. Cost is $50 per runner. Go to https://runsignup.com/summerruntofun to register and for more information.
The Bell County Master Gardener Association and Carter Blood Care will host a Blood Drive from 8 a.m. to noon at Texas Agrilife Extension Office, 1605 N. Main St., Belton. Donators must be at least 16 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds, healthy the day of donation. Walk-ins are welcome or call 800-366-2834 or go to https://www.carterbloodcare.org/donate-blood to make an appointment.
The City of Killeen will host a Back-to-School Splash Bash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Family Aquatic Center, 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. Free school supplies will also be provided to the first 100 attendees.
Khanetic Images, 308 E. Avenue D in Killeen, will host its “Back to Cool” picture day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Prices range from $30 to $100 based on selected package. Go to www.khaneticimages.com/event-details/back-2-cool-picture-day to purchase in advance.
Express ER Harker Heights, 980 Knight’s Way, will host its Back-to-School Bash from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be bounce houses, food trucks, games, vendors, and more at this free event.
The Black Business Brunch will be from noon to 3 p.m. at Cultivate Events and Enrichment, 2603 Trade Place, Temple. There will be networking, food, honoring local businesses, and more at this event. General admission is $10. Go to https://tinyurl.com/4m6ybc4h to reserve in advance.
The Beltonian Theatre, 219 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host Ken Eliot as Elvis at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person. Go to https://thebeltoniantheatre.com/events/ to purchase in advance.
Johnny’s Steaks and Bar-be-que, 301 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado, will host live music by Casey Donahew at 6 p.m. General admission is $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Go to www.outhousetickets.com to purchase in advance.
Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation will host its Outdoor Movie Night at 8 p.m. with a showing of “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.” Cost is $10 per vehicle.
The 3 Texans Winery and Vineyard, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Kyle Mathis from 2 to 5 p.m.
Joker’s IceHouse Bar and Grill, 7900 S. Clear Creek in Killeen, will host live music by The Mojo Filter Band at 9 p.m. Cover is $10.
Aug. 13
BeeMaRosa Vineyard and Winery, 204 E. Loop 121 in Belton, will host free live music by Morgan Obenhaus from 2 to 5 p.m.
The Back-2-School Drive and Party with live music by OG Kee will be from 3 to 6 p.m. at Wing Shack, 906 N. 46th St., Killeen. There will be free school supplies and haircuts while supplies last.
Recurring Events
The Vineyard at Florence, 111 Via Francesco in Florence, will host the Brunch and Splash event every Saturday through Sept. from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be a brunch buffet and water activities for the family. Cost is $25 per person and kids 12 and under are free with a purchase of an adult ticket. Go to https://tinyurl.com/2s39u6jk to purchase in advance.
The Harker Heights Farmers Market is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the Harker Heights City Hall parking lot, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be local craftsmen, farmers, vendors, and more. There will be free giveaways this week to celebrate National Farmers Market week.
The Lampasas Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at the downtown Lampasas courthouse square.
The Salado Farmers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado. There will be local growers, makers, and artisans. Vendor inquiries can be directed to KD@barrowbrewing.com.
The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors, 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen, hosts Warriors at Ease Yoga from 10:45 a.m. to noon every Thursday. This class is free and open to the public, but is geared toward military community members. Go to https://bit.ly/3nOPDUu to reserve a spot in advance.
The Fort Cavazos Newcomers Orientation for Soldiers and Families from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Thursday at the Lone Star Conference Center, Building 5764, 24th St. and Wainwright Drive. Information about services, programs, facilities, community programs and more will be available. Attendees receive a free boxed lunch and access to on-site childcare. Call the Processing Control Station at 254-368-1768 for more information.
Little Land Play Gym, 4311 S. 31st in Temple, hosts Parents Night Out from 4 to 8 p.m. every first and third Friday of the month. Parents can drop their children off for pizza and fun and enjoy time to themselves. Cost is $35 for the first child and $20 for each additional child. Call 254-231-3752 for more information.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Cavazos. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts Open Mic Night with Ryan Wright from 7 to 9:30 p.m. every Monday.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Tejano Night every first and third Saturday of the month. Free urban line dancing classes are available from 7 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, and there is also free pool on Tuesdays. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Operation E.A.T. (Everybody Ate Today), a community youth feeding initiative, will provide free meals for all kids 18 years old or younger at the Harker Heights Public Library and Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail. Meal availability times will be weekdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Go to https://monarch-education.org/operationeat to register in advance.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of other laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
Museums and Exhibits
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, will host its newest exhibit, “Awkward Family Photos,” now through Sept. 1. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go to www.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is hosting its newest exhibit, “Waco’s Historic Houses of Worship,” now through Aug. 31. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go to www.saladomuseum.org for more information.
The Temple Children’s Museum, 11 N. Fourth St. in Temple, is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. General admission is $6 per person. The museum is geared toward those ages 8 and under and their families for hands-on learning. Go to www.templechildrensmuseum.org for more information.
