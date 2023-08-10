Splash Bash

The City of Killeen will host a Back-to-School Splash Bash from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Family Aquatic Center, 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. Free school supplies will also be provided to the first 100 attendees.

Looking for last-minute summer fun? There are plenty of family friendly events like back-to-school bashes, outdoor movies, 5K runs, children’s events at the library, and more in the Killeen area. Read on for more information.

Aug. 11

