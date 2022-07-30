HARKER HEIGHTS — The Armed Services YMCA in Harker Heights hosted its fourth Back to School Healthy Kids Day on Saturday, and organizers said they were anticipating breaking their previous attendance record.
Armed Services YMCA-Killeen Marketing Director Lillian Bruner said that the number of those showing up a year ago was 3,000 parents and children.
Bruner said, “It’s hard to gauge precisely those who come and go throughout the entire day, but we know it did exceed that number last year.”
The event focused on pre-kindergarten through middle school students. The four-hour event was open to the public.
“A total of 25 vendors filled the gymnasium inside and were joined outside by inflatable bounce houses, U.S. Army vehicles, the Harker Heights Fire Department and Police Department, free snow cones from Kona Ice and a disc jockey,” said Bruner.
The vendors inside highlighted both Armed Services YMCA programs and a plethora of community-wide resources and services.
As children entered the gym, they were handed a bingo card that listed all the vendors. As the students visited each booth, the vendors marked the card indicating they had visited that vendor location.
Bruner said, “When the children completed visiting all the vendors, they took their card and handed it to the workers at the AUSA table and received a free backpack and T-shirt.
“A large number of vendors provided trinkets and prizes of all kinds so it’s quite a sight to see them carrying home their goodie bag, a backpack and a brand new T-shirt.”
Bruner said her first day of work as marketing director with the Armed Services YMCA was at the Kids Day last year. She has come full circle and has been here one year on July 24.
“I’m celebrating my first anniversary this weekend,” Bruner said.
