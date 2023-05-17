There’s a sweet, new food truck Killeen.
There’s a sweet, new food truck Killeen.
Les Gateries de Sarah, which is French for “Sarah’s little treats,” opened up in March, said owner Sarah Hymes, a California native who moved to Killeen in 2016.
The food truck sells a variety of pastries and is located at Killeen Food Truck Park, 3101 S. Fort Hood St.
Hymes was inspired by the French style of food and wanted to make sure her customers feel as if they were there when eating her pastries.
“A lot of their desserts are very elegant, they’re small, they’re pretty, they have a bunch of different flavor combinations, they are not overly sweetened; and all of that just really appealed to me,” Hymes said.
The pastry chef makes traditional treats from other countries, too.
She is excited to receive more customers so she can introduce the community to new pastries of European style, American style and more.
Hymes got her truck two years ago from a family member. She ended up redecorating the truck and fixing it up, which took two years for her to complete because she did it all on her own.
She told the Herald that she is really dedicated about her craft and that her pastries are different than everything else you can get in town.
“I originally, 10 years ago, started out making cakes and the cupcakes that everyone else does,” she said. “One day, I was just looking at something randomly on the internet and I saw many other types of desserts we don’t really see around here very often,” Hymes said. “I wanted to bring fun pastries that not everybody does, have something different.”
The rolling pastry shop serves treats ranging from different flavored parfaits, cookies, chocolate mousse cake, eclairs, macarons tarts and more.
Les Gateries de Sarah is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. It is closed Sunday through Tuesday.
For more information on what is sold go to the Facebook page www.facebook.com/lesgateries or email lesgateriesdesarah@gmail.com.
