The family of a man who was shot and killed by U.S. Marshals last month in Killeen are holding a balloon release ceremony in Temple on Sunday afternoon to remember him.
Members of the public are invited to attend the memorial gathering for Samuel Roberto Pleasant Sr., 40, a family member told the Herald on Thursday.
“It’s going to be a peaceful gathering; this isn’t set up to be a protest,” said Ian Pleasant, Samuel Pleasant’s younger brother. “We’re inviting anybody, even if they did not know him, to come out and pay their respects.”
Samuel Pleasant leaves behind three biological children and one step-child, which is the reason the memorial is going to be held on Father’s Day.
“His kids had planned on spending Father’s Day with him but things changed,” Ian Pleasant said.
Samuel Pleasant was killed on May 13 when U.S. Marshals attempted to arrest him on a federal felony warrant, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, which includes the Texas Rangers who are investigating the homicide. Many details regarding the shooting remain unknown.
The ceremony will be held on Sunday, June 20, at West Temple Park. It begins at 2 p.m., with the balloon release set for 3:15 p.m.
The park is located at 8420 West Adams Avenue in Temple.
The balloon release is being held in Temple because several members of the family live there.
