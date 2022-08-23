Copperas Cove and Nolanville residents now know who they will see on their ballots for city council, and in the former’s case, the school board.
There were three places open on the ballot for the Copperas Cove city council and school board elections.
Of the three open seats for Copperas Cove City Council, two are set to be contested.
In the race for Place 5, incumbent Councilwoman Dianne Campbell will be challenged by restaurateur Manuel “Monty” Montanez.
Campbell has been on the council since winning the seat in 2019, while Montanez is running his inaugural campaign.
For Place 4, newcomer hopefuls John Hale and Edith Natividad will square off for the seat currently held by Councilman Jay Manning, who is term-limited and cannot seek reelection.
Hale is an Army veteran currently working as a computer engineer. Natividad is a retired teacher aide and health nutritionist.
Unopposed on the ballot in his reelection bid is Councilman Shawn Alzona, who has been in the Place 3 seat since January. Alzona is filling out the remainder of Mayor Dan Yancey’s term after he vacated the seat last year to seek the mayoral position.
The same seats — Places 3, 4 and 5 — are open for the Copperas Cove School Board. Of the three, one will be contested on the ballot.
In the race for Place 5, incumbent Jeff Gorres will be challenged by Heather Copeland.
Gorres, a Department of Defense civilian employee, has served on the school board since 2019. Copeland is a retired network engineer from West Fort Hood.
Unopposed in their reelection bids are Trustee Mike Wilburn for Place 3 and Board President Joan Manning for Place 4.
In the city of Nolanville, five candidates have thrown their hats in the ring for the November mayor and City Council election.
Mayor Andy Williams, Seat 1 Councilwoman Joan Henshaw, and Councilman Patrick Ramsdell have all applied to run for reelection in the Nov. 8 city election, according to city officials.
In addition, Karishma Talbott and Dennis Biggs have filed to run for Councilmember Seats number 1 and 3, respectively.
Mayor Andy Williams stands unopposed as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Residents of Copperas Cove and Nolanville have until 5 p.m. Friday to declare their intent to run as a write-in candidate, according to the Secretary of State deadline.
