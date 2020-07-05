Whether you are leaving for college, expecting another baby or simply need a new vehicle — buying a car is a big deal.
While major purchases such as cars might be necessary, thinking about the amount of money that needs to be spent can be nerve-racking.
“With all big purchases, there is an emotional side and a rational side,” said Fernando Fernandez, certified financial counselor and vice president at Fort Hood National Bank.
Financial advisers such as Fernandez often see their clients in tough situations because they overestimated their ability to pay or simply chose a bad deal.
“To ensure that you make a smart decision, you must do your homework,” he said.
And that starts before heading to the dealership.
“Determine how much you can afford to spend,” Fernandez said. “Create a budget that includes not only your monthly car payment but all associated costs such as gas, maintenance and insurance.”
Once you determine your budget, make sure to stay within your financial scope.
According to Fernandez, it is recommended to not spend more than 10% of your net income on monthly car payments.
The next step is to invest time in researching the actual vehicle you’d like to purchase to determine an acceptable price for the model you are looking for.
“Websites such as TrueCar.com, KBB.com and NADAguide.com are great resources to gather the information you need to ensure you aren’t paying too much for a vehicle,” Fernandez said.
Knowing your financial resources and reasonable prices for the vehicles you are interested in puts you in the best position for negotiations with car dealers.
However, be prepared to walk away if you are not completely satisfied with the offers you receive at the dealership.
Fernandez recommended thinking about a possible deal overnight.
“Don’t be afraid to force lenders to compete for your business,” he said.
Comparing does not only apply for car prices but can also include loan rates.
“Just as you will choose the car and dealership based on which one gives you the car you want at the best price, you should choose the financing option with the terms that best meet your needs and keeps you within your budget,” Fernandez said.
While many customers feel more comfortable with signing a loan with their bank, many car dealers have reasonable financing options.
“If the dealership offers you a great rate, go back to your bank and ask them to beat it,” he said. “Don’t sign any deal until you’ve researched all of your options to ensure you get the best terms available.”
Since many factors, including the current market, age and mileage of the car as well as the credit history of the borrower affect interest rates, it is hard to determine a standard.
“A borrower with limited or no credit could be offered rates near or above 20%,” Fernandez said. “A borrower with a long credit history of consistent, on-time payments and a low debt-to-income ratio could see rates near or at 0%.”
To improve your chances of receiving a lower interest rate, check your credit report and fix any errors before applying for any loan.
First-time car buyers, who don’t have established along credit history yet, can also use a co-signer to finance the vehicle.
“If you don’t have established credit or a co-signer and you want to avoid paying high-interest rates, take the time to build and improve your credit history before you purchase a car,” he said. “With discipline and patience, credit history can be established through a variety of low-cost options available to those with little or no credit history.”
