Camp Caylor will host a benefit dinner from 1 to 6 p.m. May 16 at 146 County Road 4814 in Copperas Cove for a 7-year-old Lampasas boy who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer — Ewing sarcoma.
About 200 children and young adults are diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma per year, according to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Barbecue plates from Band of Brothers BBQ will be sold for $10 each and will include brisket or sausage, macaroni and cheese, beans and the “fixin’s.”
There will also be a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, children’s toy raffle and multiple children’s activities.
The boy has gone through multiple chemotherapy treatments and will soon have a leg amputated, and his mother has taken multiple leaves of absence from work to accompany him to appointments in Austin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.